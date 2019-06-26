Dorothy J. (Klanchar) Snyder, 92, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born May 6, 1927, in Herminie, a daughter of the late Anthony and Jenny (Drop) Klanchar, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Bud Snyder, and a son, Paul Snyder. Dorothy was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. She was a 1945 Norwin High School graduate, a secretary for Irwin Foundry and a server at Klanchar's One Stop in 1947. She married Bud Snyder, and they built a home in Jacktown, where they lived happily with their children, Kathleen (Stuart) Suskauer, of Westlake Village, Calif., Jeffrey (Sue) Snyder, of Irwin, Jim (Theresa), of Winter Springs, Fla., and Mary Kay (Youssef) Nafaa, Elaine Ferris and Tony (Mindy) Snyder, all of North Huntingdon. Dorothy had nine grandchildren, Hannah, Dan, Adam, Paul, Alanna, Omar, Luca, Zach and Ethan, who brought her much happiness. She is also survived by her brother, Donald (Rita) Klanchar, and her sister, Geraldine (Santo) Pezze; and also many nieces and nephews. Throughout her life, Dorothy was kind and sweet to everyone. The highlights of her life were; in her childhood, having many loving aunts and uncles, her high school years, where she never missed a dance and was the accompanist for the chorus. Dorothy had an adoring husband and seven children who loved her and were thankful for her sacrifices. She was an accomplished seamstress. In her later years, she traveled to Europe, Africa, Mexico, Puerto Rico and throughout the United States. Dorothy loved to decorate and enjoyed gardening, reading and was an accomplished seamstress. Dorothy's love of family and friends will not be forgotten.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

The family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers with special thanks to Pam Orange. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Norwin Area Meals on Wheels, 12727 Lincoln Highway, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.