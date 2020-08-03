Dorothy Jean "Jeannie" (Davenport) Sottoriva, 94, of Mountain City, Tenn., formerly of Loyalhanna Township, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Mountain City Care & Rehabilitation Center. Born Sept. 24, 1925, in Apollo, she was a daughter of the late Allison G. and Hazel I. (McDivitt) Davenport. Jeannie was a 1942 graduate of Bell Township High School, and worked as the secretary for the president of National Roll Foundry in Avonmore for 19 years, retiring in 1970.She was a lifelong member of Poke Run Presbyterian Church. Jeannie enjoyed the companionship of her dogs and loved going for walks with them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Geno Sottoriva, who passed away in 1997; and her siblings, Allison R. Davenport, Richard W. Davenport and Elizabeth Jean "Liz" Antonacci. Jeannie is survived by her brother, James Lee "Jim" (Linda) Davenport, of Ocala, Fla.; sister-in-law, Cathy Davenport, of West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at Poke Run Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Saltsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeannie's memory to the Poke Run Presbyterian Church, 1091 Poke Run Church Road, Apollo, PA 15613. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.