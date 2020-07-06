Dorothy Jean Fleming Stefaniak, 88, of Apollo, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at West Haven Manor in Apollo. She was born Saturday, June 25, 1932, in Newton Falls, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late John R. "Skip" and Margaret Walters Fleming. She was a member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Apollo. Dorothy owned and operated the Crestwood Bar and Restaurant for nine years. She enjoyed cooking and baking. She was a friend to all who knew her. She especially loved the time spent with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, George R. Stefaniak and his wife, Carla, of Bell Township, and Donna Ross and her husband, Victor, of Kiski Township; three grandchildren, Adam L. Ross and his wife, Kristen, of Kiski Township, John G. Stefaniak (Samatha Hurst), of Pittsburgh, and Blayze R. Stefaniak and his wife, Courtney, of Canonsburg; two great-grandchildren, Austin M. Ross and Ali E. Ross; her brother, David B. "Red" Fleming and his wife, Patricia, of Ohio; and her sister, June Courey, of Indiana. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, George Stefaniak, in 2014; her sister, Mildred "Toots" Ressler; and her brothers, Jack and Robert Fleming. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, PA 15673. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 109 Owens View Ave., Apollo, PA 15613, with Father Michael Sciberras as celebrant. EVERYONE IS TO MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Apollo. Due to public health concerns and concerns for our families, and per CDC guidelines and the Pennsylvania State Department of Health, a MASK IS MANDATORY AT VIEWING. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com
.