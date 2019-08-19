|
Dorothy J. Stein, 84, of Ligonier, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. She was born July 28, 1935, in Bairdford and was a daughter of the late Roy and Anna (Starr) Sukanovich. Dorothy was the owner of the former Stein Jewelry Store in Ligonier and worked at the former Beneficial Financial. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church and Ligonier Country Club. She was very active in the Ligonier community and loved living in Ligonier. Dorothy was active with the Laurel Highlands MS Support Group, which she founded with her late husband, Dr. Lysle R. Stein. She loved spending time with her family and friends, playing bingo, golfing, gardening, and was an avid Steelers fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Lysle R. Stein; a sister, Audrey Hensel; and two brothers, Kenneth and Robert Sukanovich. Dorothy is survived by her four loving children, Lyle R. Stein Jr. and his wife Julie, of Iowa City, Iowa, Todd A. Stein and his wife Lee Ann, of State College, Deborah L. Coley and her husband Stuart, of San Anselmo, Calif., and James A. Stein and his wife Lori, of State College; seven loving grandchildren, Zachary, Kaitlynn, Ivy, Benjamin, Noah, Cole and Kristin; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ligonier, with the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone as celebrant. Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ligonier Valley YMCA, 110 W. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019