Dorothy K. Kozlovic, 95, formerly of Greensburg, died Friday, April 3, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born Feb. 6, 1925, in New Orleans, La., a daughter of the late John and Wilomenia (Kersh) Klopf. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg, and several rosary altar societies. She was also a member of a card club for 30 years and volunteered in the cafeteria for Cathedral School and Hempfield School District. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, John M. Kozlovic; her precious daughter, Stephanie Keller; and eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, John M. Kozlovic Jr. and wife, Carol, of Georgia; two daughters, Margaret "Peggy" Albright and husband, Charles, of Kecksburg, and Karen A. Dutkovich, of Manor; seven grandchildren, Marc Albright, Michael Dutkovich (Kiki), Kimberly Dutkovich, Matthew Dutkovich (Katie), Bobby Berinato (Anna Maria), Jeanne Berinato, and Pam Morris (Tim); 10 great-grandchildren, Santino, Charlie, Nickolas, Aminah, Zak, Adam, Amelia, Daniel, Andrew, and Tyler; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to thank Brookdale Senior Living at Latrobe for their compassionate love and care given to both our parents, John and Dorothy. www.bachafh.com.