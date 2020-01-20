|
Dorothy L. "Dot" Alford, 75, of West Newton, died peacefully with her family by her side Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She was born Aug. 16, 1944, and was a daughter of the late John and Irene (Andriechack) Krofek. Dorothy was a member of Holy Family Church, West Newton. Prior to retirement, she was a cook at Holiday Inn in Belle Vernon and was a meter maid in West Newton. A loving mother and grandmother, she was an active supporter of St. Jude and and loved bingo at the local fire departments. Surviving are children, Jay Sethman and wife Kathy, Annette Stahl and husband Ron and Donald Alford and Gena; grandchildren, Justine Sethman, Miranda Stahl, Mirissa Keefer and Mariah Mosko; great-grandchildren, Dayton, Kassidy, Kenzee, Andrew, Malayna, Camden, Gage, Helena and Aspen, who she loved and cherished; and brothers, Mark Krofek and wife Tammy and George Krofek and wife Connie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Alford, and brothers, John and Billy Krofek.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at J. WILLIAM MCCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where services will take place at 7 p.m.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 20, 2020