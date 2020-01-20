Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Alford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. Alford


1944 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy L. Alford Obituary
Dorothy L. "Dot" Alford, 75, of West Newton, died peacefully with her family by her side Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She was born Aug. 16, 1944, and was a daughter of the late John and Irene (Andriechack) Krofek. Dorothy was a member of Holy Family Church, West Newton. Prior to retirement, she was a cook at Holiday Inn in Belle Vernon and was a meter maid in West Newton. A loving mother and grandmother, she was an active supporter of St. Jude and and loved bingo at the local fire departments. Surviving are children, Jay Sethman and wife Kathy, Annette Stahl and husband Ron and Donald Alford and Gena; grandchildren, Justine Sethman, Miranda Stahl, Mirissa Keefer and Mariah Mosko; great-grandchildren, Dayton, Kassidy, Kenzee, Andrew, Malayna, Camden, Gage, Helena and Aspen, who she loved and cherished; and brothers, Mark Krofek and wife Tammy and George Krofek and wife Connie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Alford, and brothers, John and Billy Krofek.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at J. WILLIAM MCCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where services will take place at 7 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -