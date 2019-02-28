Home

Dorothy L. Beveridge


1930 - 12 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy L. Beveridge Obituary
Dorothy L. Beveridge, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. She was born Dec. 23, 1930, daughter of the late John and Charlotte Kwak. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey L. Greenawalt; and numerous siblings. Dorothy is survived by her children, Dennis R. Chappell, of New Stanton, Glenn V. Greenawalt, of Ruffsdale, Tameria J. Greenawalt and Richard L. Greenawalt, of Mt. Pleasant; three grandsons; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with Mr. Jonah Hughes, of Connellsville officiating officiating. She will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
