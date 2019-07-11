Dorothy L. Bohinc, 91, formerly of White Valley, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born Feb. 3, 1928, in Crabtree. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Samuel V. Bohinc, in 2015; a sister, Emma; and two brothers, Donald and John MeWherter. She was a daughter of the late Roy G. Sr. and Myrtle A. Lane MeWherter. She was a member of St. John de la Salle Church, Delmont. Dorothy worked as a secretary for the Franklin Regional School District until her retirement in 1993. She loved to travel with her husband, going as far as the West Coast, the Canadian Mountains and Nashville, Tenn. She is survived by her three children, Samuel V. Bohinc Jr. (Sharon), of White Valley, Marcia D. Bohinc (Robert Hollingshead), of Hull, Mass., and John H. Bohinc (Charlotte), of White Valley; four grandsons, Jason, Matthew (Carrie), Corey (Stacy) and Gavin Bohinc; and seven great-grandchildren, Lena, Brielle, Addison, Declan, Parker and twins Easton and Gabryela. She is also survived by two brothers, Roy and George MeWherter.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in St. John de la Salle Church, Delmont, with Father Daniel Ulishney as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an organization of one's choice in Dorothy's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 11, 2019