Dorothy L. Doherty
1931 - 2020
Dorothy L. (Niewiara) Doherty, 89, of Delmont, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 29, 1931, in White Oak, a daughter of the late Albert and Agnes (Riedel) Niewiara. Dorothy was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Prior to retiring, she was employed as a clerk by JCPenney. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Export, Murrysville Seniors' Club, Kiwanis and the Red Hat Society, and she had been a volunteer at McKeesport Hospital and Friends Thrift Shop, Export. She was a former member of St. Angela Merici Church, White Oak, and St. Martin de Porres Seniors Club, St. Angela Keeners, and she was past president of AARP Chapter 2171. Dorothy loved spending time with her beloved family and enjoyed crafting and sewing. She will be dearly missed by her children, Robert Doherty (Lynn), James Doherty (Rosa), Kathleen Weinheimer (James), Eileen Thomas, Colleen McEwen (Scott), Maureen Sansonetti (Paul) and Noreen Janci (Jeff); and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was blessed with 15 grandchildren, Kelly Weinheimer, Jim Weinheimer, Rachel Doherty, Lauren Vernon, Jessica Doherty, Julie Doherty, Jimmy Doherty, Scott McEwen, Matthew McEwen, Patrick McEwen, Michael McEwen, Tyler Sansonetti, Andrew Sansonetti, Katelyn Janci and Christopher Janci; and eight great-grandchildren, all of whom she cherished. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert E. Doherty; brother, Albert Niewiara; and sister, Margaret Popovich. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A funeral Mass for Dorothy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 497 Athena Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, with Father Daniel Ulishney as celebrant. Committal services and interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, 733 Patton St. Ext., Monroeville, PA 15146. Covid-19 guidelines will apply to visitation and Mass. As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital-Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959. Please write "Dorothy Doherty" on check memo line.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
SEP
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
Funeral services provided by
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
724-468-1177
