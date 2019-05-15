Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Ersick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. Ersick


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy L. Ersick Obituary
Dorothy L. Ersick, 75, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Aug. 30, 1943, in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of the late James R. and Dorothy (Noone) Bruggeman. She had worked as a seamstress for the Sewing Factory, Youngwood. Dorothy attended St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg. She was a member of the S.N.P.J. Club, Carbon, and the A and B Club, Youngwood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Norma Jean Bossart; and her brother-in-law, Albert Melego. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Paul Ersick; her son, Brian William Ersick and Dawn, of Greensburg; her daughter, Melissa A. Anderson and husband, Rocky, of Greensburg; her grandson, Joseph Brian Ersick; two brothers, James R. Bruggeman and wife, Pat, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Roy C. Bruggeman and wife, Pat, of Export; two sisters, Carol McClelland and husband, Pat, of Indiana Township, and Janet Melego, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now