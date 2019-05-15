Dorothy L. Ersick, 75, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Aug. 30, 1943, in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of the late James R. and Dorothy (Noone) Bruggeman. She had worked as a seamstress for the Sewing Factory, Youngwood. Dorothy attended St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg. She was a member of the S.N.P.J. Club, Carbon, and the A and B Club, Youngwood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Norma Jean Bossart; and her brother-in-law, Albert Melego. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Paul Ersick; her son, Brian William Ersick and Dawn, of Greensburg; her daughter, Melissa A. Anderson and husband, Rocky, of Greensburg; her grandson, Joseph Brian Ersick; two brothers, James R. Bruggeman and wife, Pat, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Roy C. Bruggeman and wife, Pat, of Export; two sisters, Carol McClelland and husband, Pat, of Indiana Township, and Janet Melego, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.

www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 15 to May 16, 2019