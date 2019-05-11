Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. Hayes


1930 - 11 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy L. Hayes Obituary
Dorothy L. (Cunningham) Hayes, 88, of Greensburg, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, in St. Anne Home. She was born Nov. 16, 1930, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late John Iden and Luella Robinson Cunningham. Dorothy was a former resident of Gilbert Straub Plaza for 17 years and enjoyed spending time with her many friends she met there. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd E. Hayes, and a brother, David Wright. She is survived by a daughter, Regina Smith and husband, Joseph, of Greensburg; a granddaughter, Kelly Smith; two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Chloe Smith; a brother, Paul R. Cunningham, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public viewing. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Dorothy at 11 a.m. Monday in the Twin Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum. Dorothy's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to PET SEARCH, PO Box 1653, Washington, PA 15301, www.petsearchpa.org. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now