Dorothy L. (Cunningham) Hayes, 88, of Greensburg, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, in St. Anne Home. She was born Nov. 16, 1930, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late John Iden and Luella Robinson Cunningham. Dorothy was a former resident of Gilbert Straub Plaza for 17 years and enjoyed spending time with her many friends she met there. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd E. Hayes, and a brother, David Wright. She is survived by a daughter, Regina Smith and husband, Joseph, of Greensburg; a granddaughter, Kelly Smith; two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Chloe Smith; a brother, Paul R. Cunningham, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no public viewing. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Dorothy at 11 a.m. Monday in the Twin Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum. Dorothy's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to PET SEARCH, PO Box 1653, Washington, PA 15301, www.petsearchpa.org. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 11 to May 12, 2019