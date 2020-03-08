|
Dorothy L. (Heide) Kunkler, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020, with her daughter by her side. Born in Trauger, Dorothy was the last surviving of 11 children born to William Henry and Elizabeth Mae Honeyford Heide. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Donald Kunkler, the love of her life and to whom she was married for 64 years. She is survived by her children, Richard P. (Noelle), of Mt. Rainier, Md., Donald R. (Louanna), of Thornton, Colo., and Sandra L. Streett (David), of Lewisville, Texas. In addition, she is survived by her six grandchildren, Lindsay Kunkler (Dan Penner), Patrick Kunkler (Jessica), Jonathan and Jason Kunkler, and Jennifer and Jeffrey Streett; five great-grandchildren, Emily Kesler, Reagan and Andrew Penner and Mabel and Martin Kunkler; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who gave of her time and love without reservation. In her early career, she worked as an executive secretary and later worked alongside her husband in growing a successful restaurant operation. She enjoyed baking, gardening and ceramics. The family will receive visitors from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, 2020, at the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 12. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the .