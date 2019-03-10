Home

Dorothy L. Miller


Dorothy L. Miller Obituary
Dorothy L. "Dot" (Murphy) Miller, 90, of Salem Township, passed away at home Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born April 5, 1928, in Greensburg to the late James and Ruth (Smail) Murphy. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, George; a son, William; an infant son, George; and five brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (husband, Bill) Dadamo, of Mamont; a son, Brian Miller, of Georgia; two sisters, Helen (husband, Vern) Cope, and Patricia (husband, Martin) Altman; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the BASH-NIED FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Private interment at Eastview Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the (Breast Cancer Awareness), Greater Pgh., 1133 S. Braddock Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 10, 2019
