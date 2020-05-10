Dorothy L. Secrist
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy L. Secrist, 89, of Greensburg, died Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born April 4, 1931, in Greensburg, daughter of the late Andrew and Hilda Fraunholtz Reber. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, Greensburg. Dorothy enjoyed bingo at GVFD Hose Company No. 7 and St. Cecelia's Church. She volunteered for many years at Westmoreland Hospital. Dorothy was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan. She loved going to the casino. She is survived by her husband, James W. Secrist; two daughters, Susan (Vince) Cholock, of Bovard, and Janet (Greg) Zombek, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Neal (Mary) Cholock, Stacy (James) Emery, Jessica (Alex) Halferty and Mallory (Jakub) Toman; and three great-grandchildren, Owen Cholock, Adrina Cholock and Taryn Emery. There will be no public visitation. Private entombment will be at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Please make memorial contributions to Excela Hospice, 501 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Entombment
Greensburg Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Sue and family, So sorry for your loss,I will always remember your Moms smile.
Kim
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved