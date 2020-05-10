Dorothy L. Secrist, 89, of Greensburg, died Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born April 4, 1931, in Greensburg, daughter of the late Andrew and Hilda Fraunholtz Reber. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, Greensburg. Dorothy enjoyed bingo at GVFD Hose Company No. 7 and St. Cecelia's Church. She volunteered for many years at Westmoreland Hospital. Dorothy was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan. She loved going to the casino. She is survived by her husband, James W. Secrist; two daughters, Susan (Vince) Cholock, of Bovard, and Janet (Greg) Zombek, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Neal (Mary) Cholock, Stacy (James) Emery, Jessica (Alex) Halferty and Mallory (Jakub) Toman; and three great-grandchildren, Owen Cholock, Adrina Cholock and Taryn Emery. There will be no public visitation. Private entombment will be at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Please make memorial contributions to Excela Hospice, 501 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2020.