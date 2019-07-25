Dorothy Mae (Jones) Allen, 93, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the Hempfield Manor. She was born Aug. 15, 1925, in Dorothy, Pa., a daughter of the late Emanuel Jones and Susie Craft Jones. She was a member and past deaconess at the First Antioch Baptist Church and a member of the YWCA. Dorothy enjoyed her life with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Leon Eubank; her second husband, John "Hen" Allen and stepchildren, Ronald Allen, Beverly Bray, Kathy Bose and Sandra Allen; Francine Allen and Richard Allen; three grandsons, Jason Eubank, Xavier Eubank and Andrew Allen; a granddaughter, Traci Wright; and a sister, Cecilia Baker. She is survived by her children, John Leon Eubank and Toya Ann Eubank, both of Greensburg; stepchildren, Robert Allen, of Greensburg, Charles Allen, of Philadelphia, and Deborah Hoye, of Pittsburgh; five granddaughters, Jasmine, Agatha, Lettie, Heather, Vanesa and Tommie Lynn; five grandsons, Eric, Bobby Jo, William, Christopher and Rodger, her dear friend, Ruth Woods, of Delmont; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Dorothy from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 26, 2019, in the First Antioch Baptist Church, 726 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, where funeral services will be held at noon with the Rev. Barbara Felton officiating. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. Dorothy's family has entrusted her care to the PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 25, 2019