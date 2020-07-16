Dorothy Marie Caldwell, 72, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born Nov. 11, 1947, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Richard and Dorothy (Gerber) Smith. Prior to retirement, she had been a beautician. She was a member of Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg, and was a frequent visitor to Church in the Falls, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Dorothy formed the Partners in Education "PIE" at Hempfield School District, coached girls' softball, and was a Girl Scout leader for many years. She was like a mom to many; however, her favorite job was watching her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece, Amy Mullaney; and her mother-in-law, Mildred L. Caldwell. She is survived by her husband, Larry K. Caldwell; her son, Gregory Caldwell and companion, Ali, of Pittsburgh; twin daughters, Trisha Brunazzi and husband, Terry Jr., of Greensburg, and Shelly Vaugan and husband, Rob, of Munroe Falls, Ohio; five grandchildren, Nico, Olivia, Mayla, Liana and Talia; two sisters, Marlene Righino and husband, David, of Greensburg, and Deborah Zyvith and husband, Mark, of Bovard; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. All services and interment are private. Please be prepared to adhere to all CDC guidelines. www.bachafh.com
