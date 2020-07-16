1/1
Dorothy M. Caldwell
1947 - 2020
Dorothy Marie Caldwell, 72, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born Nov. 11, 1947, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Richard and Dorothy (Gerber) Smith. Prior to retirement, she had been a beautician. She was a member of Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg, and was a frequent visitor to Church in the Falls, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Dorothy formed the Partners in Education "PIE" at Hempfield School District, coached girls' softball, and was a Girl Scout leader for many years. She was like a mom to many; however, her favorite job was watching her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece, Amy Mullaney; and her mother-in-law, Mildred L. Caldwell. She is survived by her husband, Larry K. Caldwell; her son, Gregory Caldwell and companion, Ali, of Pittsburgh; twin daughters, Trisha Brunazzi and husband, Terry Jr., of Greensburg, and Shelly Vaugan and husband, Rob, of Munroe Falls, Ohio; five grandchildren, Nico, Olivia, Mayla, Liana and Talia; two sisters, Marlene Righino and husband, David, of Greensburg, and Deborah Zyvith and husband, Mark, of Bovard; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. All services and interment are private. Please be prepared to adhere to all CDC guidelines. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
JUL
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
