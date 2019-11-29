|
Dorothy M. (Howell) Dutka, 94, of Monroeville, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Dorothy worked as a secretary for U.S. Steel, retiring with 24 years of service. She also worked at Kelly Girls and American Glass. She was a member of Pitcairn Assembly of God Church, and their Young at Heart senior group. She was a gifted church pianist, and also played for several radio broadcasts. She was an avid reader and loved to travel. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Cheryl J. Dutka; sisters-in-law, Charlene Howell, Dorothy J. Dutka, Rose Estrella and Virginia McGechie; brother-in-law, William Priatko; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James G. and Mary S. (Franklin) Howell; former husband, Walter Dutka; sisters, Ruth (Paul) Martz, Evalyn (Donald) Fennell and Jean (Glenn) Miller; brothers, Raymond (Amelia) Howell, Carl (Ruth) Howell and James A. Howell; sisters-in-law, Olga (George) Prascsak and Helen Priatko; and brothers-in-law, Alexander (Marie) Dutka, John Dutka and the Rev. Joseph Dutka.
Friends will be received from noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 118 Shaw Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-1950, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Todd Scoville officiating. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 29, 2019