Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Dorothy M. Dutka

Dorothy M. Dutka Obituary
Dorothy M. (Howell) Dutka, 94, of Monroeville, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Dorothy worked as a secretary for U.S. Steel, retiring with 24 years of service. She also worked at Kelly Girls and American Glass. She was a member of Pitcairn Assembly of God Church, and their Young at Heart senior group. She was a gifted church pianist, and also played for several radio broadcasts. She was an avid reader and loved to travel. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Cheryl J. Dutka; sisters-in-law, Charlene Howell, Dorothy J. Dutka, Rose Estrella and Virginia McGechie; brother-in-law, William Priatko; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James G. and Mary S. (Franklin) Howell; former husband, Walter Dutka; sisters, Ruth (Paul) Martz, Evalyn (Donald) Fennell and Jean (Glenn) Miller; brothers, Raymond (Amelia) Howell, Carl (Ruth) Howell and James A. Howell; sisters-in-law, Olga (George) Prascsak and Helen Priatko; and brothers-in-law, Alexander (Marie) Dutka, John Dutka and the Rev. Joseph Dutka.
Friends will be received from noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 118 Shaw Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-1950, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Todd Scoville officiating. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery.
www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 29, 2019
