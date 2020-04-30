|
Dorothy M. (Sheppard) Fredo, 97, of Greensburg, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Weatherwood Manor. She was born March 5, 1923, in Newbridge, Wales, Great Britain, a daughter of the late James Bevin and Margaret Jane Walters Sheppard. Dorothy served in the Auxiliary Air Force branch of the Royal Air Force during World War II, where she met and married her husband, Sam. After the war, she boarded the Queen Mary in February 1946, and made her way to the U.S., making their home in Greensburg. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral and the British Women's Lunch of Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel S. Fredo; four brothers, Brinly, Cyril, Gordon and Desmond Sheppard; and a sister, Rebecca Musto. She is survived by four children, Samuel J. Fredo, of York, David Fredo (Kathy), of Goodyear, Ariz., Carol Stewart (James), of Greensburg, and Gary Fredo (Linda), of Aliquippa; nine grandchildren, James Fredo (Susan), Scott Fredo, Elizabeth Starkey, Brittany Sawyer, Dorothy Booth (Scott), Rachael Reimas (Bill), Ron Perry (Wendy Rager) and Matt and Brad Seger; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the recent health crisis, there will be no public viewing. Services will be private. As a show of support to the family during these difficult times, family and friends are welcome to come to the funeral home and stand outside their vehicles and go in procession to the cemetery. At the cemetery, you must remain in your vehicles. Please be at the funeral home by 11:45 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, to line up. A memorial event will be celebrated at a later date. Dorothy's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Weatherwood Manor Benevolent Care Fund, 896 Weatherwood Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601, or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.