Dorothy M. Hunter
1936 - 2020
Dorothy M. Hunter, 84, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. She was born May 6, 1936, in New Kensington, a daughter of the late Roy and Ethel Wooldridge Shank. Dorothy enjoyed gardening and loved the simple country life of her youth. She was retired from Westmoreland Manor and St Anne's Home, where she was a head cook, and also held a Realtor license and sold real estate. Dorothy enjoyed cooking family meals at gatherings and spending time with her family. She also was talented at canning and playing the piano. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Pastor Terrence E. Obney; and three siblings, William, Roy Jr. and Charlotte Shank. She is survived by her brother, Russell "Frosty" Shank (Shirley), of New Alexandria; two children, Richard M. Obney Sr. (Renee Wrights Pochial), and Traci Bungard, all of Greensburg; seven grandchildren, Misty Beaufort and her children, Alex Smeltz Jr., Maurissa Smeltz and Hannah Beaufort; Terrence "TJ" Obney Jr. (Nicole) and children, Ryan and Taylor; Michael Obney (Julie) and children, Rocco and Brynlee; Richard "Ricky" Obney Jr. (fiancee Carly Gardner) and his children, Kaylee Obney and Justine Gilpin, Katlynn Golkosky (Gary Alred), Emma Bungard and Jennifer Burgoon (Randy Thompson); numerous nieces and nephews; and lifetime friends, Addie and Dolly. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Dorothy from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 35 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in the funeral home, with the Rev. James Llewellyn (Pastor Lu) officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery Mausoleum, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mesothelioma Research Foundation of America, 3011 Townsgate Road, Suite #450, Westlake, CA 91361. Dorothy's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Guest Book sponsored by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.

