Dorothy M. Kerchner
1937 - 2020
Dorothy M. Kerchner, 83, of Greensburg, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born May 4, 1937, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Welty and Orie Hemminger Portser. Prior to retirement, she worked in the laundry room at Redstone Highlands. She was a member of Word of Life Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Kerchner, and siblings, Jack, William, Welty "Bud" Portser and Hattie Pittner. She is survived by a son, Christopher Kerchner and his wife, Bridget, of Dallas, Texas, a daughter, Debrann Palmer, of Buckhannon, W.Va., three grandchildren, Daniel Palmer, Trevor Kerchner and Cody Kerchner; a sister, Dolice Matasich, of Louisville, Ky.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Sheldon Moore officiating. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 25 people at a time. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
JUL
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
