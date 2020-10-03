Dorothy Marie Lenhart Kiser, 82, formerly of Stahlstown, peacefully passed away in her Greensburg home, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, with loved ones by her side. She was born July 5, 1938, to the late Earnest and Margaret Lenhart. She enjoyed attending church and reading her Bible. Dorothy especially enjoyed being with her family, playing games, and listening to the laughter fill her home. In her younger years, she enjoyed gardening and playing piano. She retired from the Bethlen Home after many years of service. With her passing, she has joined her parents, and brother, Raymond in heaven. Dorothy will be missed by her four daughters, Teresa (Kevin) Masington, Brenda Kiser, Penny Ellenberger and Anita (Brian) Hackman; her siblings, Ida Louise Brehun, Clyde Lenhart and Ruth Struble; her nine grandchildren, Nikki, Amber, Brian, Amy, Shawna, Alexis, Patrick, Lynnzy and Dana, who will forever cherish the memories with her; and her 15 great-grandchildren, who will continue to hear her stories. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the SNYDER-GREEN FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. Due to covid-19 restrictions, masks must be worn and staff will ensure that all safety protocols are followed. Funeral service will be private. Interment will be in Fairmont Cemetery, Cook Township. Online condolences can be given at www.snydergreenfh.com
