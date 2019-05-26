|
Dorothy M. Dermota Leskosek, 88, of Yukon, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at RNC in Greensburg. She was born Oct. 30, 1930, in Yukon, daughter of the late John and Anna Price Dermota. Dorothy enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards and going to bingo, and loved her polkas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin S. Leskosek Sr.; one son, Melvin S. Leskosek Jr.; one brother, Leo Dermota; and one sister, Betty Norton. She is survived by one son, Donald Leskosek and wife, Roxanne, of Ruffsdale; and one granddaughter, Kendyle Leskosek, of Ruffsdale.
A private visitation was held at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136 in Madison. A graveside memorial service will take place at Madison Union Cemetery, with Rev. Randy Sweet officiating, at a later date.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 26, 2019