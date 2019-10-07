Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Linardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Linardi


1931 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. Linardi Obituary
Dorothy M. Linardi, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Hempfield Manor. She was born July 9, 1931, in Oconomowoc, Wis., and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Olive Stark Winzenburg. Dorothy was a veteran of the Air Force, serving as a sergeant during the Korean War. She was an active member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, where she was a member of the church choir and served as a lector and Eucharistic minister. She was a member of the St. Vincent dePaul Society and the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society. She was also a member and past leader of the weekly Rosary Group. She is survived by three children, Linda Flaherty and her husband Dale, of Mt. Pleasant, Diane Linardi-Miller and her husband Mike, of Greensburg, and Michael T. Linardi Jr. and his wife Mary, of Greensburg; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Michael T. Linardi Sr.; one daughter, Donna Menart; a grandson, Seth Menart; two infant children, Janet and Steven; and several brothers and sisters.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Pius X Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the St. Vincent dePaul Society, Mt. Pleasant, in memory of Dorothy M. Linardi. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hempfield Manor and staff of Bridges Hospice for their excellent care of Dorothy during her stay there. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now