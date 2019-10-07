|
Dorothy M. Linardi, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Hempfield Manor. She was born July 9, 1931, in Oconomowoc, Wis., and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Olive Stark Winzenburg. Dorothy was a veteran of the Air Force, serving as a sergeant during the Korean War. She was an active member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, where she was a member of the church choir and served as a lector and Eucharistic minister. She was a member of the St. Vincent dePaul Society and the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society. She was also a member and past leader of the weekly Rosary Group. She is survived by three children, Linda Flaherty and her husband Dale, of Mt. Pleasant, Diane Linardi-Miller and her husband Mike, of Greensburg, and Michael T. Linardi Jr. and his wife Mary, of Greensburg; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Michael T. Linardi Sr.; one daughter, Donna Menart; a grandson, Seth Menart; two infant children, Janet and Steven; and several brothers and sisters.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Pius X Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the St. Vincent dePaul Society, Mt. Pleasant, in memory of Dorothy M. Linardi. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hempfield Manor and staff of Bridges Hospice for their excellent care of Dorothy during her stay there. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019