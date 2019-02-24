Dorothy Mae (O'Bruba) Meyers, 91, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Grandview Estates, Elizabeth Township. She was born Nov. 19, 1927, in McKeesport, daughter of the late August John and Mary Elizabeth (Trohca) O'Bruba. She was married to Amos Elmer Meyers for 61 years, who passed away in 2010. Dorothy was a member of Evangelical Congregational Church in McKeesport. In earlier years, Dorothy made the best apple pies and nut rolls. She also enjoyed cross-stitching, giving away hundreds of refrigerator magnets for holidays. Dorothy loved Florida and spent many winters there and, in later years, loved playing Skip-Bo. Dorothy will be sadly missed by her loving family; her two sons, Jeffrey Meyers and his wife, Connie, and Keith Meyers; her granddaughter, Rachel Savorelli and her husband, Steven; and her great-grandson, Anthony Joseph, all of North Huntingdon. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Elmer "A" and Benjamin "Bernie" O'Bruba.

The family will respect Dorothy's wishes for cremation with no viewing. A private family service will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a future date. Personalized arrangements were supervised by the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com).

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Grandview Estates and to the staff of OSPTA Hospice for the very kind and compassionate care extended to Dorothy. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dorothy Meyers to the Western PA School for Blind Children, 201 N. Bellfield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Love Lasts Forever!