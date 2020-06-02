Dorothy M. Pfoff
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Pfoff, 98, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Homestead and North Braddock, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home. She was born March 20, 1922, in Homestead. Dorothy was a member of St. Agnes Parish and enjoyed cooking and taking care of her pets. She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Pfoff; brothers, Laverne and Albert Abels; and daughter-in-law, Rosella Pfoff. She is survived by her sons, William Pfoff and Richard Pfoff; daughter, Karen Milko and her husband, Robert; grandchildren, Robert (Jen) Milko, Ryan (Tara) Milko and Stephanie (John) Novotnak; and great-grandchildren, Brianna (Jesse), Lily, Max and Owen. Services are private. The family would like to thank Promise Hospice for all their compassionate care they gave Dorothy, and a very special thank you to Michelle from Transitions for her honesty to the family. Arrangements were made by JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 1, 2020
Going to miss that precious smile of yours Dorothy. Bill, Karen & family, my heart goes out to you all. Colleen
Colleen
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved