Dorothy M. Pfoff, 98, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Homestead and North Braddock, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home. She was born March 20, 1922, in Homestead. Dorothy was a member of St. Agnes Parish and enjoyed cooking and taking care of her pets. She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Pfoff; brothers, Laverne and Albert Abels; and daughter-in-law, Rosella Pfoff. She is survived by her sons, William Pfoff and Richard Pfoff; daughter, Karen Milko and her husband, Robert; grandchildren, Robert (Jen) Milko, Ryan (Tara) Milko and Stephanie (John) Novotnak; and great-grandchildren, Brianna (Jesse), Lily, Max and Owen. Services are private. The family would like to thank Promise Hospice for all their compassionate care they gave Dorothy, and a very special thank you to Michelle from Transitions for her honesty to the family. Arrangements were made by JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 2, 2020.