Dorothy M. (Rohall) Polak, 93, of Penn Township, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born July 7, 1926, in Braddock and was a daughter of the late Emmett and Mary (Markulik) Rohall. Dorothy was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church. She loved baking, especially for the holidays, and enjoyed playing cards. Dorothy was very funny and had a witty sense of humor. She will be greatly missed and was loved by many. Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Deborah L. (late Christopher) Tavlarides and Janet M. Pollak; five grandchildren, Larry Tavlarides, Andrea (Terry MacKenzie) Tavlarides, Andrew (Julie) Tavlarides, Garrett Seigworth and Dana Seigworth; three great-grandchildren, twins Ava and Olivia MacKenzie, and Johnny Tavlarides; and her brother, William (Gloria) Rohall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Andrew S. Polak; a daughter, Andrea Pollak; and sister, Florence (late Raymond) Matey. Due to the current health concerns, all services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Aseracare Hospice, 3835 Northern Pike, Suite 3, Monroeville, PA 15146. The family would like to thank staff at Murrysville Wellness and Rehab Center and Aseracare Hospice for the excellent care they provided Dorothy. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.