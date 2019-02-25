Dorothy Marie (Hawkins) Rutter, 97, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Brookdale Nursing Center. She was born March 14, 1921, in Marianna, and was the daughter of the late Alexander and Lola Peacock Hawkins. Dorothy was a retired manager in the catalog department of Sears Roebuck Co. She had been a member of First United Methodist Church in Greensburg for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 2015 by her husband, George H. Rutter Sr. Survivng are two sons, George H. Rutter Jr. (Barbara), of Greensburg, and Gary A. Rutter (Judy), of Latrobe; granddaughters, Christine Rutter Hawkins (Brooke), of Overland Park, Kan., and Patricia Rutter Barton (Thomas), of Virginia Beach, Va.; and three great-grandsons, William Rutter Hawkins, Benjamin Rutter Hawkins and Thomas Arthur Barton IV.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either First United Methodist Church of Greensburg or the . For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary