Dorothy M. Toth, 77, of Smithton (South Huntingdon Township), died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born July 27, 1942, in Smithton, a daughter of Emily Hileman Sokol and George Sokol. In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emory Toth, and a son, Francis "Frank" Toth. She is survived by a daughter, Robin Keffer; a son, John Toth; grandchildren, Dottie, Jessica, Mary and Cheyanne; and great-grandchildren, Brian, Elizabeth, Haley, Christopher, Alexis, Summer, Jenna, Hunter, Clayton, Kevin and Karley. She is also survived by a brother, William Sokol; and three sisters, Jean Thompson, Linda Mayor and Barb Redenbaugh.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME, Second Street, Smithton.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 29, 2019