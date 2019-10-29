Home

L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
(724) 872-5924
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
View Map
Dorothy Toth
Dorothy M. Toth


1942 - 2019
Dorothy M. Toth Obituary
Dorothy M. Toth, 77, of Smithton (South Huntingdon Township), died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born July 27, 1942, in Smithton, a daughter of Emily Hileman Sokol and George Sokol. In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emory Toth, and a son, Francis "Frank" Toth. She is survived by a daughter, Robin Keffer; a son, John Toth; grandchildren, Dottie, Jessica, Mary and Cheyanne; and great-grandchildren, Brian, Elizabeth, Haley, Christopher, Alexis, Summer, Jenna, Hunter, Clayton, Kevin and Karley. She is also survived by a brother, William Sokol; and three sisters, Jean Thompson, Linda Mayor and Barb Redenbaugh.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME, Second Street, Smithton.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 29, 2019
