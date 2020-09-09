Dorothy M. Kelley Bouch Wright, 88, of Freeport, formerly of Cabot, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice. Born Jan. 3, 1932, in Sarver, she was a daughter of the late Glenn L. Kelley and Laura C. Hartzell Kelley. Dorothy was a paramedic for the Saxonburg VFD for eight years and continued to be a member of the fire hall. Dorothy worked at DuCo Ceramics, the mushroom farm and the Sarver Veterans Club. She was a singer and guitar player in a country-western band with Jack Bouch, her late ex-husband. Her favorite artists were Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette. She was a wonderful mother and enjoyed crocheting and gardening -- both indoor and outdoor, including a large orchid collection. Surviving are her loving daughters, Holly (Daniel III) Stitt, of Leeper, Glenna Kness, of Freeport, Leona (T.J.) Pekin, of Marco Island, Fla., and Christina (Kenneth) Davidowski, of Cabot; her stepson, Todd (Trenace) Wright, of Saxonburg; sisters, Laura K. Faust, of Saxonburg, and Janet (Ron) Leary, of Valencia; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and honorary grandson, Garrett Bylinowski, of Tarentum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene N. Wright; sisters, Alice Durci and Esther Kelley; grandson, Daniel Stitt IV; great-grandson, Zackary Oyler; two stepsons, Scott and Steve Wright; and her beloved dog, Minnie. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg. There will be no funeral service. Private interment will held at Greenlawn Burial Estates. Memorial donations may be made to the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com
