1/
Dorothy M. Yocum
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. (Robinson) Yocum, 91, of Level Green, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in her home. Dorothy was born Oct. 4, 1929, in Pitcairn, the daughter of the late Samuel and Katie (Steele) Robinson. Dorothy was a beautician by trade. She was a very active and dedicated member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, in Trafford. She started out as an aide and then eventually moved to be the director of the Trinity Preschool within the church. She sang in the choir, was a wonderful cook, helping with their dinners and luncheons and many other missions and activities for the church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy W. "Bill" Yocum, and her siblings, Richard Robinson, Bertha Hay, Kathryn Brenfleck, Ruth Starkey, Ethel Malloy and Jean Grzechowiak. Dorothy is survived by her children, Richard W. Yocum, of Las Vegas, Nev., David W. Yocum, of Freehold, N.J., and Kay Yocum and Linda Yocum, both of Level Green; and eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation and a memorial service will take place on a later date. An obituary announcing the service will be published. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 407 Duquesne Ave., Trafford, PA 15085, or Family Hospice, 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243 or at www.familyhospicepa.org. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved