Dorothy M. (Robinson) Yocum, 91, of Level Green, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in her home. Dorothy was born Oct. 4, 1929, in Pitcairn, the daughter of the late Samuel and Katie (Steele) Robinson. Dorothy was a beautician by trade. She was a very active and dedicated member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, in Trafford. She started out as an aide and then eventually moved to be the director of the Trinity Preschool within the church. She sang in the choir, was a wonderful cook, helping with their dinners and luncheons and many other missions and activities for the church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy W. "Bill" Yocum, and her siblings, Richard Robinson, Bertha Hay, Kathryn Brenfleck, Ruth Starkey, Ethel Malloy and Jean Grzechowiak. Dorothy is survived by her children, Richard W. Yocum, of Las Vegas, Nev., David W. Yocum, of Freehold, N.J., and Kay Yocum and Linda Yocum, both of Level Green; and eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation and a memorial service will take place on a later date. An obituary announcing the service will be published. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 407 Duquesne Ave., Trafford, PA 15085, or Family Hospice, 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243 or at www.familyhospicepa.org
