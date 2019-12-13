|
Dorothy M. (Cimbora) Zyhowski, 91, of Trafford, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Manor Care of Monroeville. Dorothy was born June 19, 1928, in Trafford, the daughter of the late John and Helen (Bayko) Cimbora. Dorothy was a member of the St. Regis Church in Trafford. She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Zyhowski, in 2016; her granddaughter, Tara Zyhowski; and her sister, Judith C. Chieffo. Dorothy is survived by her children, Gary Zyhowski (Patti), Paul Zyhowski and Mary Beth Barron (Douglas); her seven grandchildren, Alaina Zyhowski, Christie (Zyhowski) Heiner (Tom), Michelle (Zyhowski) Scibetta (Shawn), Laura and Abigail Zyhowski, Michael (Rebecca) Barron and Madison Barron; and her two great-grandchildren, Riley Gent and Brayden Heiner.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. in the St. Regis Church with Father George Saletrik as celebrant. Entombment will follow in the Good Shepherd Cemetery Mausoleum, Monroeville.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019