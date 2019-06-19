Dorothy Malis, 92, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor. She was born April 30, 1927, in Harrison City, to Joseph and Emma (Magill) Kidd. She was the loving mother of Marilyn (Jerry) Thomas, of Jeannette, and William Malis Jr., of Greensburg; grandmother of Shelley (Vince), Jerry (Trish) and Jim; great-grandmother of Rena (Garrett), Zach, Jessica, Kaylee, Karissa, Krista, Isabella, Gavin and Aubrie; and is also survived by her brother, Joseph Kidd; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Malis Sr.; baby Matthew; and siblings, Eleanor, Elizabeth and William. Dorothy was a longtime member of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, in North Huntingdon, and belonged to the Women of the ELCA. She enjoyed her time belonging to the Norwin Homemakers and Red Hat Society. Dorothy was a talented, self-taught seamstress and loved making gowns for her friends and family.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Penn-Zion's Lutheran Church, Harrison City, with Pastor Roger Steiner officiating. Burial will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park.

