Dorothy P. Zruno, 85, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Greensburg Care Center. Born Feb. 27, 1935, in Derry Township, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Marguarett (Veges) Allison and the wife of Joseph B. Zruno. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed the time she spent with her family. In addition to her husband, she was survived by her daughter, Diane Kalp, of Greensburg; grandson, Randy (Bethany Salvon) Kalp, of Cape Cod, Mass.; and sisters, Mary Christie and Geraldine Roadman, of Norvelt. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene and Floyd Jr. Allison. Arrangements were entrusted to WILLIG FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Memorial contributions are suggested to the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc., PO Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267, or online at www.nationalbreastcancer.org. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.willigfuneralcremationservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 30, 2020.