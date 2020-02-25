|
Dorothy R. Daw, 99, of Wilkinsburg, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Kane Community Living Center. She was born Sept. 10, 1920, in Pittsburgh and was the daughter of the late Fred and Barbara Spitzner Campbell, and the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Daw. Dorothy retired from Shadyside Hospital after 25 years of service as a telephone operator. She was a devoted member of Emanuel Reformed United Church of Christ in Export, Pa, and a longtime member of the Eastern Star Springdale Chapter. She is survived by her loving son, Dan (Lavonne) Daw, of McKeesport; granddaughter, Jennifer (Michael) Muretisch, of Plum Borough; great-grandchildren, Justin and Ryan Muretisch; son-in-law, Richard Glozer, of Export; foster daughter, Susan Yahanjack, of Pittsburgh; and several other foster children for whom she provided a loving home. In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was also preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Glozer; and sister, Jean Dawson. Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES INC., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177), with Pastor Joseph Hedden officiating. Remembrances may be made in Dorothy's name to White Oak Animal Safe Haven, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.