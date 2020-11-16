Dorothy R. (Strother) Skillings, 92, of Derry, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at home. She was born April 27, 1928, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Archie and Lula Nellings Strother. Dorothy was a member of Greater Parkview Church in Greensburg, where she served as "Mother of the Church." She also played the piano for various churches in the area. She was a member of the Greensburg/Jeannette branch of the NAACP and their WIN group and the YWCA of Westmoreland. She enjoyed reading, doing word search puzzles and walking. In addition to working at Torrance State Hospital as a beautician, she also had been employed by the former Carborundom. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John James Skillings, in 1969; two sons, John Macheo Skillings and Leonard Dean Skillings; and two sisters, Alice Ross and Elizabeth Rigby. She is survived by her daughter and "roommate," Ruth Tolbert, of Derry; five grandchildren, Russell Tolbert, Lisa Minney, Johnny Skillings, and Madison and Alexis Skillings; three great-grandchildren, Tanesha, Zachary and Noah Minney; two daughters-in law, Jennifer Skillings, of Georgia, and Gloria Skillings, of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Dorothy from 10 to noon, the time of services, Wednesday in Greater Parkview Church, 103 Westminister Ave., Greensburg, 724-219-3280, with Bishop Carl E. Jones Sr. officiating. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Latrobe. Dorothy's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Memorial donations may be made to the Greater Parkview Church, 103 Westminister Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.