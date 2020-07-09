1/
Dorothy R. Stoner
1928 - 2020
Dorothy R. Stoner, 91, formerly of Norvelt, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Greensburg Care Center. She was born Dec. 4, 1928, in Greensburg and was the daughter of the late Harry and Emma (Cook) Roadman. Dorothy retired as a receptionist from the Tribune-Review. She will be remembered by her loving family: her children, Joyce Andrews and husband Ed, of Florida, Robert Stoner, of Norvelt, Barbara Bradshaw and husband Edwin, of Stahlstown, Russell Stoner, of Greensburg, and Margie Kunshier, of Florida; her nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; her brother, George Roadman and wife Gerrie, of Norvelt; and her daughter-in-law, Carolyn S Meneely and husband Don, of Hunker. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her loving husband, Keith E. Stoner, and her son, Kenneth Stoner. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, at C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. For everyone's protection, please abide by the state's directives that masks are to be worn and social distancing be maintained. Services and interment will be private. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
