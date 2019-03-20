It is with great sadness that the family of our beloved Dorothy (Maudice-Greaves) Schick announces her passing Thursday, March 14, 2019. A native of Baldwin, and only child to William and Lillian Maudice, Dorothy was born March 1, 1942, and attended Baldwin High School, where she received her bachelor's degree in special education at California University of Pennsylvania. Dorothy spent the majority of her professional career as a contract administrator at Westinghouse. Dorothy will be sadly missed by her husband and fellow traveler, Paul, who adored Dorothy and cherished the 23 years he spent with his best friend. They were an inseparable pair and the unselfish love and affection they showed each other was an inspiration to all who know them. Dorothy was an avid reader and kept up with current events. She enjoyed staying active outdoors and spent every nice day walking, biking and puttering in her vegetable and flower gardens. She and Paul often traveled internationally and spent the last few years living in their RV and touring the US. Everywhere Dorothy went she made new friends. Her outgoing and friendly nature, along with her positive outlook and great listening skills made her a joy to be around. Her courageous spirit carried her through to the end. Even while battling pancreatic cancer, she lived her life as she always did, without a complaint, always asking about how others are doing and always ready to lend a hand. She was truly one of a kind. Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her very special Godson, Johnny Scholtz and his wife, Laureen; her stepchildren, Todd Schick and Beth Gates; her five grandchildren; her great-grandchild, Blakey; and the close friends and family members she loved.

A celebration of Dorothy's life and memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, in the Club House of the Clover Ridge Community, 300 Ridge Lane, Murrysville, PA 15668. Arrangements are entrusted to the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick.

Memorial donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to the Knox Public Library, 305 N. Main St., Knox, PA 16232. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary