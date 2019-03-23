Dorothy "Dot" Smith, 95, formerly of Smithton (South Huntingdon Township), died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. She was born April 2, 1923, in Unity, a daughter of the late Lyman R. and Martha I. Hiles Soles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford K. Smith; her oldest son, Clifford L. Smith; two brothers, Raymond and Russell Soles; and five sisters, Mazzie, Sally, Onlee, Yvonne and Virginia. She is survived by two daughters, Dorothy Routzahn and husband, Harold, of Boonsboro, Md., and Peggy Finney, of Smithton; and a son, William Smith and wife, Angel, of Loganville, Ga. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a member of Barren Run United Methodist Church, was a homemaker, loved to cook and was noted for baking wedding cakes and cookies. She enjoyed playing bingo, and in her later years she passed her time by knitting dish cloths and giving them away.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second Street, Smithton. Additional viewing will be Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, at Barren Run United Methodist Church, with Pastor John Logan officiating. Burial will be in Barren Run Cemetery.