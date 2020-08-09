Dorothy T. (Timko) Brannigan, 85, of Livermore, Calif., died peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, after a decade-long battle with dementia. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Brannigan and husband, Charles Blucher, of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Diane Brannigan, of San Mateo, Calif.; and grandson, Kyle Blucher, of Dallas, Texas; as well as 15 nieces and nephews throughout the country. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Brannigan; parents, Andrew and Mary Timko; brother, Joseph Timko; and sisters, Marie Vasil, Agnes Cantley, Ann Wozniak and Helen King. Dorothy was born in Munhall, and attended St. Rosalia's High School and the Pittsburgh Floral Academy in Pittsburgh. She was a former member of St. Joan of Arc Parish in Farmington, St. Theresa Church in Munhall, and St. Michael Church in Homestead. Dorothy was a longtime employee of South Hills Health System, Homestead, a member of the Garden Club in Farmington, and the Quilting Club in Keller, Texas. She enjoyed volunteering, quilting, flower arranging and gardening. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother and will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor. The celebration of Dorothy's life will be held in Pittsburgh, and delayed until 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, AFTD, at theaftd.org
, or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406.