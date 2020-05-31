Dorothy V. Page
1928 - 2020
Dorothy V. (Heisler) Page, 92, of Cheswick, an amazing woman, passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with dementia at the Harmar Village Care Center, Friday, May 29, 2020. Dorothy was born in April 21, 1928, in Charleroi, and was the daughter of George and Veronica Heisler. Dorothy leaves behind son, Joseph R. Page (Wendy), of Tarentum; daughter, Kimberly Wilson (Lee), of Wooster, Ohio; and son, Robert D. Page (Sandy), of Gibsonia; six grandchildren, Christie and Mandie Page, Nicole and Craig Tomayko and Michael and Christopher Page; and two great-grandchildren, Dominic and Jensen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Page, in 1977. In her younger years, Dorothy found great joy in her children, as well as taking care of her petunia garden. She also enjoyed antiquing and refinishing antique furniture, as well as crocheting. The family would like to thank the staff at Harmar Village Care Center for their love, friendship, care and compassion throughout her illness. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services and burial for Dorothy will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
