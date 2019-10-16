|
Dorothy Vozel, 96, of Jeannette, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Greensburg Care Center. Born Aug. 5, 1923, in Jeannette, she was a daughter of the late William Vozel and Helen M. (Roth) Vozel. Dorothy was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Elliot Co., Jeannette. She loved to travel with her mother all over the country. Dorothy is survived by a cousin, Daniel Dry Sr., of Latrobe; and his children, Daniel and Theresa.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, with the Rev. Paul Lisik as celebrant. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Jeannette. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019