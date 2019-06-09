|
Dorothy Walker, 91, of Shoreview, Minn., died peacefully Saturday, April 6, 2019. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers. She is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Lori (Nick) Matchefts and Robert (Julie) Walker; grandchildren, Kailey Walker, Nicole Walker, Catelyn Matchefts, and Adelyn Walker; and sister, Beulah (Boots) Magnuson.
She will be celebrated in a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Christian Life Church, 900 Seventh St. Ext., Trafford, PA 15085.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 9 to June 12, 2019