John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Dorothy Walker


Dorothy Walker Obituary
Dorothy Walker, 91, of Shoreview, Minn., died peacefully Saturday, April 6, 2019. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers. She is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Lori (Nick) Matchefts and Robert (Julie) Walker; grandchildren, Kailey Walker, Nicole Walker, Catelyn Matchefts, and Adelyn Walker; and sister, Beulah (Boots) Magnuson.
She will be celebrated in a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Christian Life Church, 900 Seventh St. Ext., Trafford, PA 15085.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 9 to June 12, 2019
