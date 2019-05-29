Dorothy "Dolly" Youngker, 86, formerly of West Newton and Penn Hills, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at Walnut Ridge Memory Care, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 21, 1932, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Seibert L. and Edith (Madden) Redinger. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a mixologist for the VFW Penn Hills Post 6836. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Chrissie Maggio, and three brothers, Kenneth, Les and George Redinger. Surviving are three children, Donald R. Youngker and his wife, Susie, of Phoenix, Ariz., and twins Sandra Squillace and her husband, Mark, of Irwin, and David B. Youngker and his fiancee, Mary Beth, of Phoenix, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Donny and wife Heather, Michael, Dashia and husband Jack, Damiano, Brian and Dante; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Redinger, of Wilkins Township; and one sister, Margaret Liggett, of Wilkins Township.

At Dolly's request, there will be no viewing or services. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin.

