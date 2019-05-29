Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Youngker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Youngker


1932 - 09 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Youngker Obituary
Dorothy "Dolly" Youngker, 86, formerly of West Newton and Penn Hills, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at Walnut Ridge Memory Care, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 21, 1932, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Seibert L. and Edith (Madden) Redinger. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a mixologist for the VFW Penn Hills Post 6836. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Chrissie Maggio, and three brothers, Kenneth, Les and George Redinger. Surviving are three children, Donald R. Youngker and his wife, Susie, of Phoenix, Ariz., and twins Sandra Squillace and her husband, Mark, of Irwin, and David B. Youngker and his fiancee, Mary Beth, of Phoenix, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Donny and wife Heather, Michael, Dashia and husband Jack, Damiano, Brian and Dante; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Redinger, of Wilkins Township; and one sister, Margaret Liggett, of Wilkins Township.
At Dolly's request, there will be no viewing or services. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 29 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now