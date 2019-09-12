Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St. (State Rt. 130)
Trafford, PA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St. (State Rt. 130)
Trafford, PA
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St. (State Rt. 130)
Trafford, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Regis Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Zafaras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Zafaras


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Zafaras Obituary
Dorothy (Onderik) Zafaras, 94, of Trafford, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born Feb. 6, 1925, in North Braddock, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Gluvna) Onderik. Dorothy was a bookkeeper for her late husband Mark's business, Mark T. Zafaras Furniture Service, and she was a member of St. Regis Church, Trafford. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Mark T. Zafaras; her great-grandson, Stephen Burke; and two sisters, Clara Barkhamer and Anna Marie Senkowski. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Z. Stevens; her grandchildren, Elise (Mark) Burke, Dana (Mark) McKenna, of South Carolina, and Erin (Charles) Leonard; her great-grandchildren, Mark Jr., Sirrae, Amara and Eleni Burke, Matthew and Nathan McKenna, Zac (Tory) Stevens, of Virginia, Isaiah, JaVontae', Keiarra and Alyiah Leonard; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Regis Church, with Father George Saletrik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now