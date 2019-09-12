|
|
Dorothy (Onderik) Zafaras, 94, of Trafford, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born Feb. 6, 1925, in North Braddock, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Gluvna) Onderik. Dorothy was a bookkeeper for her late husband Mark's business, Mark T. Zafaras Furniture Service, and she was a member of St. Regis Church, Trafford. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Mark T. Zafaras; her great-grandson, Stephen Burke; and two sisters, Clara Barkhamer and Anna Marie Senkowski. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Z. Stevens; her grandchildren, Elise (Mark) Burke, Dana (Mark) McKenna, of South Carolina, and Erin (Charles) Leonard; her great-grandchildren, Mark Jr., Sirrae, Amara and Eleni Burke, Matthew and Nathan McKenna, Zac (Tory) Stevens, of Virginia, Isaiah, JaVontae', Keiarra and Alyiah Leonard; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Regis Church, with Father George Saletrik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 12, 2019