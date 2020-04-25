Home

Dorretta W. Hodge


1923 - 2020
Dorretta W. Hodge Obituary
Dorretta W. Hodge, 96, of Connellsville, died Friday, April 24, 2020, in the Hillside Estates. She was born Sept. 12, 1923, in Bullskin Township, a daughter of the late W. Wilmer and Viola P. Struthers Woods. Mrs. Hodge was a graduate of the former Ramsay High School and attended secretarial training school. She was formerly employed as a clerical for West Penn Railways and she was employed for 30 years by the Bruner Insurance Agency. Dorretta was a longtime member of the Mt. Olive Evangelical Church of North America where she taught Sunday school, was the church pianist and organist, assisted with the Bible school and she was also the church historian. She greatly loved gardening and riding her John Deere tractor. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and is survived by her children, John E. Hodge and his wife, Virginia, of Connellsville, Donald R. Hodge and his wife, Cynthia, of Connellsville, and Janet H. Burkhart and her husband, Bill, of Scottdale; a son-in-law, Dennis Bruner, of Indian Head; her grandchildren, Michelle Hodge Keslar and her husband, Chris, Michel Hodge and his wife, Tabetha, David Bruner and his wife, Denise, Michael Bruner and his wife, Vynessa, Keith Bruner and his wife, Gemma, Adam Hodge and his wife, Jessica, Jessica Hodge Show and her husband, Dennis, Leanne Hodge Smith and her husband, Zach, Bethany Burkhart Zawisza and her husband, Dan, and Stephen Burkhart and his wife, Natalie; and 26 great-grandchildren. Dorretta was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Jess W. Hodge; a daughter, Dorothy E. Bruner; one brother, J.T. Woods and his wife, Reva Jane, of Connellsville; two sisters, Helen Kelly and her husband, Kenneth, and Ruth Kelly and her husband, Orran, both of Smithton. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be private with interment in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. The family would like to extend a special thank you the staff of Hillside Estates and the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their kindness and loving concern for Mrs. Hodge. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Remember
