Dorthea E. Harvey


1931 - 2020
Dorthea E. Harvey Obituary
Dorthea E. Harvey, 89, of Sarver, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice. Born Feb. 22, 1931, in Cabot, she was a daughter of the late Andrew Wolfgang Schmidt and Elma Margaret Wetzel Schmidt. She worked on the family dairy farm alongside her husband and sons. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sarver. Surviving are her loving sons, Keith (Beth Ann) Harvey, of Chicora, Roger (Linda) Harvey, of Sarver, and Mark Harvey, of McDonough, Ga.; 11 grandchildren, Alicia (Mark) Johnston, Andrew (Alex) Harvey, Lucas Harvey, Meghan (Matt) Cadamore, Collin Harvey, Connor (Alissa Wulff) Harvey, Shane Harvey, Dillon Harvey, Morgan (Troy) Mackey, Kyler Valecko and Christian (Dana Mace) Valecko; two great-granddaughters, Vivienne Mackey and Alexandria Johnston; her siblings, Helen Skrabak, Betty Shulik, Carol Wise and James Schmidt; and 28 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Glenn Harvey, and siblings Louis Schmidt, Sarah Creighton, Paul Schmidt and Donald Schmidt. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held after the restriction on public gatherings is lifted. Interment will be held at Sarverville Cemetery, Sarver. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg, has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
