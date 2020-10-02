Douglas A. Hagy, 63, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Doug was born in Pittsburgh on Dec. 2, 1956. He was the son of the late John T. and Anne Fair Hagy. Doug earned business degrees from Westminster College (B.A.) and Bowling Green State University (MBA). He practiced as a manufacturing system consultant for most of his career. He received the Westinghouse Engineering Achievement Award for the development of an electronic interface between the telemarketing and electronic mail system in 1985. Doug was an avid swimmer, jogger and model airplane hobbyist. He was a member of several model airplane clubs and the YMCA Masters Swim Team. Doug was an amateur woodworking craftsman and overall fix-it-man for his family. Doug is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Mary "Kitty" Hagy; his sons, Matthew, of Atlanta, Ga., and Charles, of San Francisco, Calif.; brother, John T. (Anne) Hagy Jr., of Akron, Ohio; sister-in-law, Sylvia (Roger) Strickland, of Knoxville, Tenn.; mother-in-law, Sophya Zaphyr, of Greensburg; brother-in-law, John (Karen) Zaphyr, of Cranberry Township; uncle-in-law, Harry Digenis, of Greensburg; aunt-in-law, Kathryne Digenis, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Doug's family thanks the Westmoreland Hospital emergency room, ICU and Allegheny General Cardiology/Neurology ICU staffs for the excellent care they gave him. In lieu of flowers, Doug requested donations be made to the Rails-to-Trails Conservatory, www.railstotrails.org
. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
.