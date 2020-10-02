1/1
Douglas A. Hagy
1956 - 2020
Douglas A. Hagy, 63, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Doug was born in Pittsburgh on Dec. 2, 1956. He was the son of the late John T. and Anne Fair Hagy. Doug earned business degrees from Westminster College (B.A.) and Bowling Green State University (MBA). He practiced as a manufacturing system consultant for most of his career. He received the Westinghouse Engineering Achievement Award for the development of an electronic interface between the telemarketing and electronic mail system in 1985. Doug was an avid swimmer, jogger and model airplane hobbyist. He was a member of several model airplane clubs and the YMCA Masters Swim Team. Doug was an amateur woodworking craftsman and overall fix-it-man for his family. Doug is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Mary "Kitty" Hagy; his sons, Matthew, of Atlanta, Ga., and Charles, of San Francisco, Calif.; brother, John T. (Anne) Hagy Jr., of Akron, Ohio; sister-in-law, Sylvia (Roger) Strickland, of Knoxville, Tenn.; mother-in-law, Sophya Zaphyr, of Greensburg; brother-in-law, John (Karen) Zaphyr, of Cranberry Township; uncle-in-law, Harry Digenis, of Greensburg; aunt-in-law, Kathryne Digenis, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Doug's family thanks the Westmoreland Hospital emergency room, ICU and Allegheny General Cardiology/Neurology ICU staffs for the excellent care they gave him. In lieu of flowers, Doug requested donations be made to the Rails-to-Trails Conservatory, www.railstotrails.org. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
OCT
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248341421
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 1, 2020
We will miss Doug and wish our deepest sympathies to Kitty, Matt, and Chuck.
John and Karen Zaphyr
Family
