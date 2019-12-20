|
Douglas A. "Doug" Leighty Jr., 52, of Scottdale, died Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 18, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant, surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous two year battle with ALS. He was born March 31, 1967, in Greensburg, the son of Douglas A. Leighty Sr. and Theresa Palla Leighty, of Ruffsdale. He was a member of The Partner Parish of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Everson. Doug is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Doug is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 31 years, Cathileen Leighty (Mucha), whom he married Sept. 2, 1995; his three loving and devoted sons, Douglas A. Leighty, Zakery A. Leighty and Jonathan J. Leighty, all of Scottdale; his brother, Kenneth J. Leighty, of Ruffsdale; his father-in-law, Anthony "Tony" Mucha, of Connellsville; his brother and sisters-in-law, Kimmie Mucha, of Scottdale, Debbie Mucha and Brian Leonard, of Connellsville, and Anthony W. Mucha, of Connellsville; his nephews, Michael Mucha, Jared Mucha and Adam "Bub" Mucha; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Doug's family cordially invites his family and friends to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, at which time a funeral liturgy will be held in the funeral home with the Rev. Elmer Alforque, Administrator for the Partner Parish of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale. Private interment will follow.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorials be directed to Doug Leighty Jr. Athletic Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/OPNC Bank, 700 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. To view online obituary, sign guest registry, send online condolences or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019