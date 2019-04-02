Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Douglas G. Vranish


Douglas G. Vranish Obituary
Douglas G. Vranish, 61, of Irwin, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born July 9, 1957, in Johnstown, a son of the late Milan and Beverly (Brown) Vranish. Doug was the owner of Doug Vranish Plumbing and Heating and was a member of Christ the Light of the World Church, Duquesne. He was a car enthusiast and an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He enjoyed visiting the City of Pittsburgh and loved cutting grass, being Evander's pap pap, spending time with his family and had a larger-than-life personality with a sense of humor to match. He is survived by his loving wife, Veronica Kingerski; sons, Jacob Vranish and his wife, Alyssa, and Benjamin Vranish (Babs); daughter, Sarah Vranish; brother, Matthew Vranish and his wife, Cindy; sisters, Sandra (Daniel) Skerbetz and Susan (Glenn) Wells; and grandson, Evander.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mario Lemieux Foundation. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 2 to Apr. 11, 2019
