Douglas G. Vranish, 61, of Irwin, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born July 9, 1957, in Johnstown, a son of the late Milan and Beverly (Brown) Vranish. Doug was the owner of Doug Vranish Plumbing and Heating and was a member of Christ the Light of the World Church, Duquesne. He was a car enthusiast and an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He enjoyed visiting the City of Pittsburgh and loved cutting grass, being Evander's pap pap, spending time with his family and had a larger-than-life personality with a sense of humor to match. He is survived by his loving wife, Veronica Kingerski; sons, Jacob Vranish and his wife, Alyssa, and Benjamin Vranish (Babs); daughter, Sarah Vranish; brother, Matthew Vranish and his wife, Cindy; sisters, Sandra (Daniel) Skerbetz and Susan (Glenn) Wells; and grandson, Evander.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mario Lemieux Foundation.